Rochester murder suspect appears in court

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There are new developments in a Rochester attempted murder case.

Police say Iman Iman was connected to a shooting at Meadow Park Apartments in August.

In court on Tuesday morning his trial was scheduled for April 20th.

Iman is facing charges for another shooting, this one a drive-by-shooting, in April of last year.

He's charged with first degree murder in that incident.

His next court appearance for that case is February 18th.