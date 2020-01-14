Clear
Rochester murder suspect appears in court

Police say Iman Iman was connected to a shooting at Meadow Park Apartments in August and another one in April.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 4:11 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There are new developments in a Rochester attempted murder case.

In court on Tuesday morning his trial was scheduled for April 20th.

Iman is facing charges for another shooting, this one a drive-by-shooting, in April of last year.

He's charged with first degree murder in that incident.

His next court appearance for that case is February 18th.

