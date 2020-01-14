Rochester murder suspect appears in court

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There are new developments in a Rochester attempted murder case.
Police say Iman Iman was connected to a shooting at Meadow Park Apartments in August.
In court on Tuesday morning his trial was scheduled for April 20th.
Iman is facing charges for another shooting, this one a drive-by-shooting, in April of last year.
He's charged with first degree murder in that incident.
His next court appearance for that case is February 18th.
