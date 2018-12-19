Clear
Rochester moving forward with downtown circulator project

Federal grant given toward $1.1 million dollar cost.

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester is getting a $765,000 federal grant for its proposed Downtown Transit Circulator.

The 3.5 mile guideway for bus rapid transit service is intended to improve access to the downtown area. Rochester will kick in a $337,000 match to fully fund a $1.1 million planning project connecting the northwest part of the city to the Destination Medical Center District.

“This grant will allow us to perform necessary refinements to transit circulator recommendations adopted by the Rochester City Council and the DMCC board this summer,” says Rochester Community Development Director Cindy Steinhauser, “specifically examining the alignment in the context of broader economic development opportunities, connectivity to other transportation modes, and access for all users.”

Grant recipients have 36 months to complete projects, according to the terms of the award.

"The circulator is one piece of a compressive transit system which meets the diverse needs of our community, businesses, and visitors,” says Steinhauser. “We appreciate the confidence and investment from the FTA for this important project that will help transform Rochester and serve as a national model for how to create vibrant, livable communities.”

The money will support a study of proposed circulator station locations, recommendations regarding the intensity and proposed use of land in the vicinity of those stations, and how stations would integrate with current and future development.

