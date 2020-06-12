Rochester movie theaters reopen Friday

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - There's nothing like the smell of fresh, buttery popcorn. For the first time in months, Cinemagic Hollywood 12 Theatre in Rochester opened its doors to customers Friday, allowing them to kick back and watch a movie.

Under the latest phase in Minnesota's Stay Safe Plan, movie theaters are able to open at a 25 percent capacity. Cinemagic had its first showing at 12:30 P.M. with classics such as Forrest Gump and Raiders of the Lost Ark among movies shown.

General Manager Jason Herber said he's just happy to be back.

"It's just great to see customers, it's really great to see my staff back and we're all excited to be back and it's great to get things moving slowlym but surely on getting everything else reopened," Herber said.

Cinemagic and Gray Duck Theater are the only movie theaters that opened Friday.