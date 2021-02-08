Rochester movie theaters getting $500,000 in COVID relief grants

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Over $1 million in COVID relief grants are going to southeastern Minnesota movie theaters and event centers.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has announced $8.4 million in Movie Theater Relief Grants and $6.4 million in Convention Center Relief Grants to 73 theater owners and 15 convention centers. In southeastern Minnesota, that includes:

CineMagic 7 Theatres in Austin - $80,000

CMX Chateau 14 in Rochester - $150,000

Gray Duck Theater & Coffeehouse in Rochester - $15,000

Hollywood 12 Theatres in Rochester - $130,000

Jem Movie Theater in Harmony - $15,000

Mall Cinema 7 in Albert Lea - $80,000

Mayo Civic Center in Rochester - $500,000

Rochester Galaxy 14 + IMAX in Rochester - $150,000

“Convention centers and movie theatres are an important part of our economy that has been severely impacted by COVID-19,” says DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “The state and our team at DEED have worked hard to award these grants quickly to help these venues weather the pandemic and bounce back during Minnesota’s economic recovery.”

