Rochester mother speaks out about her daughter's sexual assault

She says the assaults are happening at Willow Creek Middle School.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 11:26 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Kelly Axford’s daughter is an 8th grader at Willow Creek Middle School in Rochester.

She tells KIMT News 3 her daughter has had several instances where she has been sexually assaulted at school. “She said there was a problem at school, that there was a boy who grabbed both of her breasts. Some new cool thing at school”


Axford brought it up to the school when she was told, “boys will be boys” by a school administrator. 8 days later, the school called saying her daughter was being suspended for punching a boy, so she asked her daughter what happened. “She's like mom there was a teacher in the room and a boy grabbed my butt and the teacher didn't do anything. So I told him, ‘if you do it again, I’m going to have to punch you’. And he did it again, and she punched him.”


Rochester Public Schools sent KIMT News 3 the following statement: “Unfortunately, the District is not able to respond to Mrs. Axford’s claims because the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act precludes us. This can be frustrating for you, as well as the District. However, what I can share is that safety and security are our top priorities at RPS. We take all allegations that threaten the safety of our students very seriously. We have an investigation process we follow and do so in every single case. Willow Creek has specifically addressed inappropriate behavior school-wide with several video segments and PBIS (positive behavior, interventions, and supports) lessons. Additionally, the school does address individual actions, but again, we cannot comment on due to the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act.”


Axford hopes the school will act more on the incidents taking place, and look into training for the teachers on how to handle these situations.

