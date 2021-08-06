Rochester mosque requiring face masks again

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Places of worship including Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq are joining Olmsted County with requiring masks again. the announcement was made by the mosque this afternoon making it a major change as safety comes first.

"We're asking everyone to have a face mask. That's all we did today and we're asking everyone to follow the county recommendation," says its executive director Said Hussain.

Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq made the decision following Olmsted County's decision to require that everyone mask up in county buildings.

"Bascially, we're doing this for precautions to not have this issue of Coronavirus go out and spread all over the place."

There is no plan for how long the mask requirement will remain in place. The mosque is merely focused on following the county's lead. It also joins a growing number of places of worship in Olmsted County including Mount Olive Lutheran Church and Zion Lutheran Church, that are either recommending people wear masks inside it's buildings or are mandating them.