Rochester mosque remembers George Floyd a year later

ROCHESTER, Minn.- People nationwide are looking back at the death of George Floyd. Some of those people are congregants of Masjid Abubakar Siddiq, a mosque in The Med City. When Floyd was killed, they began to learn more about different ethnicities.

"We would like everyone to be to learn from each other, our differences, and to live peacefully," said Rashed Ferdous, the mosque's chair of board of directors. "That is really the hope."

To give congregants a better comprehension of race, the mosque publicized an online course from a California Islamic graduate school. They've also been praying for justice and peace.

"There's a lot we can and should do. It starts with educating ourselves, learning, and spreading the message of peace, justice, and equality for all people," explained Ferdous.

Masjid Abubakar Siddiq has been collaborating with others to remember Floyd.