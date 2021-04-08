Rochester mosque holds vaccination event

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There was a line out the door at Masjed AbuBakr Al-Seddiq in the Med City Thursday, as the mosque handed out 500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The mosque and the Mayo Clinic teamed up to offer the vaccine to adults in the community. Mosque Executive Director Said Hussain said anyone could have gotten a vaccine, regardless of their faith, all they had to do was sign up online.

Ramadan, an important holiday in the Islamic faith, begins Tuesday. Hussain said that getting the vaccination done now can help them feel safer during the holiday.

"Hopefully everyone will get the vaccine done and everybody be vaccinated and feel a little bit better," he said. "That's helpful to have the vaccination done and come to the Masjed and pray together."

Hussain said his mosque will continue to follow state guidelines on social distancing. Ramadan begins Tuesday and ends May 12.