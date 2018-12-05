Rochester moms 'give joy' at the Ronald McDonald House

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester MN Moms Blog and Rochester Area Moms teamed up to host a 'Give Joy' toy drive event for the Ronald McDonald House. Local moms worked in shifts from 10 AM to 5 PM at the RMH. People drove the front of the building and the moms gave curbside service, unloading donations from their vehciles and bringing them inside.

The donations will go the Snowflake Room in the Ronald McDonald House. Currently, the room is a standard storage room but beginning next week, the room will be filled floor to ceiling with toys. Families staying at the RMH will go inside the room to pick out Christmas presents for their families.

Development officer Angela Christensen says that the drive means a lot to the families staying at the Ronald McDonald House. "The stress of the holidays is high for normal families and when you add on top of that a sick child, then just having to care for them, the stress of that, being away from home, being able to have a little bit of normalcy during the holidays, giving gifts, receiving gifts, just takes so much stress away."

The drive is over, but Ronald McDonald House will always accept donations. Toys can be dropped off at the house or if you'd like to give financially, you can contact them.