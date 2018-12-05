Clear

Rochester moms 'give joy' at the Ronald McDonald House

"Being able to have a little bit of normalcy during the holidays, giving gifts, receiving gifts, just takes so much stress away."

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 6:47 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester MN Moms Blog and Rochester Area Moms teamed up to host a 'Give Joy' toy drive event for the Ronald McDonald House. Local moms worked in shifts from 10 AM to 5 PM at the RMH. People drove the front of the building and the moms gave curbside service, unloading donations from their vehciles and bringing them inside.

The donations will go the Snowflake Room in the Ronald McDonald House. Currently, the room is a standard storage room but beginning next week, the room will be filled floor to ceiling with toys. Families staying at the RMH will go inside the room to pick out Christmas presents for their families.

Development officer Angela Christensen says that the drive means a lot to the families staying at the Ronald McDonald House. "The stress of the holidays is high for normal families and when you add on top of that a sick child, then just having to care for them, the stress of that, being away from home, being able to have a little bit of normalcy during the holidays, giving gifts, receiving gifts, just takes so much stress away."

The drive is over, but Ronald McDonald House will always accept donations. Toys can be dropped off at the house or if you'd like to give financially, you can contact them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 14°
A passing cold front tonight will cool us way down to end the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bike Race Moving to Northfield

Image

Wednesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

More than $120K Raised for United Way

Image

Charles City Flash Mob

Image

Student Athlete of the Week: Jacob McBride

Image

Holiday Decorations Taken Down

Image

Gifts donated to Ronald McDonald House

Image

Park in Rochester gets a new name

Image

Teen still missing after leaving youth facility

Image

Updates to Ostrander water system

Community Events