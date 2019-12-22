Rochester mom sets up website to wipe out school lunch debt

ROCHESTER, Minn- Rochester Public School has roughly $80,000 in lunch debt. One Rochester mom is hoping to wipe out this school lunch debt through donations.

Liz Boldon is the woman behind the fundraising efforts. The single mother of three says things haven't always been easy for her and she remembers a time when money was tight. At one time her daughter was on free and reduced lunch.

"I feel like worrying about your kids getting lunch shouldn't be a worry that families have," Boldon said.

For Boldon, this is no longer an issue but it's still one for others. She says through the conversations she had with other moms she heard about the lunch debt the Rochester Public Schools is carrying.

"Eventually that debt accumulates and eventually those accounts get sent to collection," Boldon said,

This didn't sit well with her. She got her inspiration from social media. She says after seeing several posts about kind acts taking place in our community it prompted her to reach out to the Rochester Public Schools to come up with ideas. The idea decided was a website. The goal of the website is to eliminate school lunch debt through donations.

"funds that are donated go directly to the negative balance,” Boldon said. “We are starting with those kids that are getting free lunches and you might ask how are kids that are getting free lunches how do they have lunch debt? It's a debt that they accumulate before they were approved for free lunches."

Boldon also hopes this opens up conversations about issues relating to this debt.

"I hope this brings broader conversations about why is this happening in our community and what can we do about it," Boldon said. "I hope to talk about things like income inequity, institutional racism, access to affordable healthcare, access to affordable housing, and I think there is a broader conversation that we have about this and I hope we do."

If you would like to make a donation click on this link : https://www.4giving.com/donation/4RPS