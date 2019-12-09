Rochester mom charged with trying to murder her kids is ruled incompetent to stand trial

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman accused of trying to kill her children has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Farhiyo Mohamed Abdullahi, 33 of Rochester, was arrested in October and charged with five counts of 1st degree attempted murder and five counts of child endangerment that could result in death. Rochester police say Abdullahi took her five children ranging in age from 4 to 11 years old and put them in a running vehicle in a garage at an apartment complex in the 200 block of 1st Street NE.

Police say the children reported Abdullahi told them they were getting “sleeping gas.”

Investigators say Abdullahi put a tube on the exhaust pipe of the car and then ran that tube into the vehicle. After one of the children passed out and another vomited, police say Abdullahi told her children to get out of the vehicle and then punched the child who vomited in the face.

Abdullahi was ordered on October 15 to undergo a mental evaluation and she was ruled incompetent during a court hearing on Monday.