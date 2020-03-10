Clear
Rochester middle school deals with 'perceived' gun threat

No gun found at school and student safety not jeopardized.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 3:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Officials at Willow Creek Middle School responded Tuesday to a student talking about having a gun.

According to a message sent to school families, a student was giving a speech around 10:30 am and responded to questions from other students with “language that was perceived to be a threat.” The student allegedly mentioned having a gun at the school.

Willow Creek Principal Andrew Kappel says they worked with the School Resource Officer and learned there was no gun at the school and there was no risk to student safety. Willow Creek did not go into lockdown.

The school says it cannot provide any more details on the incident due to the Minnesota Government Practices Act. A copy of the message sent to Willow Creek Families is below.

