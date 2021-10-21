Rochester middle school takes a stand against bullying with Unity Day walk

ROCHESTER, Minn. - October is National Bullying Prevention month and Rochester middle school students are all in on opposing bullies.

October 20th is Unity Day, a national movement to put a spotlight on bullying and the ways to stop it. Students and staff at Friedell Middle School wore orange Wednesday to show unity.

Seventh graders gathered along S. Broadway Ave. and held signs in an effort to get drivers to honk their horns and raise awareness about bullying.

This month focuses on teaching students how to be more than bystanders, to take action, and prevent bullying.

School counselor, Heather Duellman says educators are highlighting the concepts of inclusion, acceptance, and kindness.

“Middle school is all about building life skills, so hopefully they'll send our middle school kids out and they will be kinder human beings and they will be able to spread positivity, acceptance, and inclusion when they leave here,” she says.

Katie Harmon, Friedell Middle school social worker, adds, “It’s getting out, showing our awareness. This is just one example of standing up for something that's right, and doing it in a way that you can enjoy it.”

The stand doesn't end there. The school library is also decorated with anti-bullying superheroes made by 6th graders and next week 8th graders will be spreading positivity when classes change.

For more on Unity Day and how to prevent bullying visit Pacer’s National Bullying Prevention Center. https://www.pacer.org/bullying/.