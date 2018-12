Rochester meth dealer sentenced to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man charged with three drug sales is going to prison.

Cory Peter Dozark, 35 of Rochester, was accused of selling methamphetamine on March 14, July 10, and July 18. He pleaded guilty to 1st degree drug sales for the last crime and the other two were dismissed as part of a plea bargain. The Southeast Minnesota Violent

Crime Enforcement Team says the July 18 drug sale involved 22. 4 grams of meth.

The July 10 incident reportedly involved 5.5 grams of meth and the March 14 crime involved 22.07 grams of meth.

On Monday, Dozark was sentenced to seven years and one month in prison, with credit for 153 days already served.