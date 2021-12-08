Rochester meth dealer gets 15 years in federal prison

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester man is going to federal prison for 15 years.

Tyler Benjamin Batson, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Batson was part of a group that sold meth in Rochester and surrounding communities between February and March 2020.

Batson was arrested on March 4, 2020, after being pulled over by a State Trooper while driving from the Twin Cities back to Rochester. After a K9 dog indicated drugs in Batson’s vehicle, law enforcement says about two pounds of meth was found inside.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Rochester Police Department, the Southeast Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.