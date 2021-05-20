Rochester men plead not guilty to stealing copper

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two accused copper thieves are pleading not guilty.

Ron Allen Degener, 55 of Rochester, and Chad Charles Westby, 43 of Rochester, are both charged with stealing copper wiring from the old AMPI plant.

The two were arrested on January 1 after someone called Rochester police about a suspicious vehicle in the AMPI parking lot. Officers arrived and notice the chain-link fence was cut and heard noises inside the plant. Police say Westby surrendered immediately but Degener led officers on a chase through the plant before being caught.

Police say tools, copper wire, copper fuses, pumps, and other parts were stolen and the same location had been burglarized twice in December 2020.

Both Degener and Westby have pleaded not guilty to third-degree burglary and possession of burglary or theft tools. No trial date has been set for either man.