Rochester men plead not guilty to having thousands of oxycodone pills

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two men arrested with thousands of oxycodone pills are pleading not guilty.

Dahir Omar Dahir, 25 of Rochester, and Abdullahi Ahmed Islaw, 25 of Rochester, are charged with first-degree sale of drugs and first-degree possession of drugs.



They were arrested after a February 8 traffic stop in the 800 block of Elton Hills Drive NW. Rochester police say both men could be seen making movements into the backseat of their vehicle when they were pulled over. Officer say around 6,000 oxycodone pills were found inside.

Authorities say these types of pills are coming up from Mexico and are getting dispersed all over the country.

No trial date has been set for either Dahir or Islaw.