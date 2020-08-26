Rochester medical facility is closing its doors

ROCHESTER, Minn. – MedExpress is closing its neighborhood medical center in the 5500 block of Chateau Road.

The West Virginia-based health care provider opened the facility in early 2018, offering basic wellness and prevention services as well as treatment for things like broken bones, sprains, and minor surgery.

MedExpress spokeswoman Annie Jamieson says they have now made the “very difficult decision to close our Rochester location” with Thursday being the final day of patient care.

Jamieson says MedExpress patients will get information on how to access their medical records.