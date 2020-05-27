Rochester mayor wants state to loosen rules on restaurants and bars

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Kim Norton has sent a letter to Minnesota’s governor asking for help for Rochester’s bars and restaurants.

In the letter, Norton requests the state allow cities the discretion to okay non-contiguous areas for outdoor dining and drinking and to authorize the use of 25 percent of indoor space in restaurants.

Norton says Rochester’s status as a medical destination for many means it needs to be a leader in both protecting vulnerable populations and making visitors feel welcome.