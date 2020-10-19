Rochester mayor supports 'Vote Early Day'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayor Kim Norton is joining the U.S Conference of Mayors (USCM) to promote October 24 as “Vote Early Day.”

“Given the unprecedented challenges created by the current pandemic, Vote Early Day’s mission is more important than ever,” says Mayor Norton. “I’m proud to be joining the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the movement to promote civic responsibility and ensure all eligible voters are aware of their voting options.”

Supporters say voting early – by mail and in person – reduces lines on Election Day, provides increased flexibility, and ensures that Americans do not have to choose between their health and their civic duty.

To learn more about Vote Early Day, visit go online to www.voteearlyday.org. Information about voting in Rochester can be found at rochestermn.gov/vote.