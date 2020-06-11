In aftermath of Floyd death, Rochester mayor, police force discuss operations in detail (with full Q and A)

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Mayor Kim Norton and the Rochester Police Department are addressing a wide range of topics regarding policies within the police force and how it is dealing with the aftermath of the George Floyd death.

“It is completely understandable that members of the Rochester community desire to look within our city as they analyze the policies and practices in Minneapolis that lead to the violent death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department,” Norton said.

The city released pages of information regarding questions the community may have, including how the police force works with different races in the city.

“With the goal of being a welcoming, compassionate and just city, we entered into an agreement to undergo a citywide assessment using the Intercultural Cities Initiative using the Intercultural Cities Index (ICI) – an international measurement developed and used through the Council of Europe. Rochester is the first city in the United States to participate in this opportunity. The overall goal is to help us make evidence-based judgements of the impact and outcomes of our policies and resource investment. We worked with a number of community partners, including the Diversity Council (DC). Dee Sabol of the DC is the lead on this collaborative city-wide project which seeks to survey our community about its awareness and intersection with diverse communities and cultures. The survey has been completed and we await the results which measure us against international communities across the globe.”