Rochester mayor named to state task force on shelter

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayor Kim Norton has been named to the new State Task Force on (Homelessness) Shelter.

The Task Force was created in the 2021 Housing Omnibus bill approved by the Minnesota Legislature. Its 24 members will meet for one year beginning this August to develop two reports on standards for the provision of shelter and examine the need for, and feasibility and cost of, establishing state oversight of shelter. The Task Force is also required to make recommendations to the legislature regarding standards that will strengthen the shelter system and help ensure that shelters have the ability and resources to provide safe and appropriate shelter services to those in need.

“I am honored to have been selected to serve in this capacity,” says Mayor Norton. “The topic of shelter and providing appropriate options and services for our community’s vulnerable, unsheltered population has been an important focus for me since I took office. I look forward to sharing what we have learned, and continue to learn, in Rochester and am eager to see Minnesota strengthen services in this area.”

The Task Force will be required to submit an initial report to the legislature no later than February 1, 2022, and a final report no later than August 31, 2022.