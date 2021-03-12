Rochester mayor Kim Norton receives first dose of Pfizer vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayor Kim Norton is sharing her experience after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Norton was able to get the Pfizer vaccine at Mayo Clinic after registering through the patient portal.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton.

The mayor has been practicing what she's been preaching over the last year and says she hasn't been able to see her daughter, who has an underlying health condition, in person for nearly 18 months.

However, Norton's daughter was able to receive the COVID vaccine on Thursday; it comes as Gov. Walz expands vaccinations to people in the state with underlying health conditions.

Norton says knowing her and her daughter now have been vaccinated is exciting since it means they'll be able to get together in person soon after being fully vaccinated.

She explained, "I have a new grandchild that's been born during COVID so I will get to hold her after I'm (fully) vaccinated in mid-April and I'm very exited about that and to see all three of my grandkids."

The mayor also says she's hopeful President Biden's vaccination expansion timeline is possible which means the vaccine should be available to everyone by May 1.