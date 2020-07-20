Rochester mask requirement does not violate Minnesota identity concealment law

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester is mandating businesses to require patrons to wear masks indoors. There's questions circulating about how this local requirement fits within state law.

Minnesota state statute 609.735 reads:

"A person whose identity is concealed by the person in a public place by means of a robe, mask, or other disguise, unless based on religious beliefs, or incidental to amusement, entertainment, protection from weather, or medical treatment, is guilty of a misdemeanor."

According to the City of Rochester, face coverings are interpreted as being for medical treatment. The legal definition of medical treatment is "the managament are care of a patient to combat disease or disorder." Anyone can be considered a patient.

The Minnesota Supreme Court requires masks in its public facility.

The City of Rochester is continually updating a frequently asked questions web page as it receives more questions about the mandate. Click here to read it.