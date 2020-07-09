Rochester mask mandate requirement update

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County Public Health is providing more details about the new mandate for masking and what it means for bars, restaurants and hotels.

The requirement means we must all wear face coverings in indoor, public spaces but there are some exceptions.

The order only applies to private businesses when it comes to spaces like waiting areas or lobby entrances. It doesn’t include any place the public doesn’t have access to; if you’re in a private office space you should practice social distancing.

Other exemptions include the ability to remove your mask while eating at restaurants, a disability that prevents you form wearing a face covering or if a child is under two years old.

The county also discussed the debate over using face shields versus cloth masks.

Public health nurse Kristina Wright-Peterson explained, “The CDC says they're not interchangeable and that cloth masks should be used. So, for our conversation today related to your business a face shield would be find however from a public health and CDC recommendation we'd still prefer the cloth masks.”

In hotels guests should wear a mask when walking around the building.

She added, “If they're going down the hallway to the bathroom or they're standing in line for food it's still important that all guests and staff have a mask with them but when they're using your fitness facility and are able to maintain six feet of distance then they can remove that mask.”

If guests are in the pool area they should wear a mask when entering and exiting the area but are free to remove the covering while swimming.

