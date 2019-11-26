Rochester man's car hit by semi on I-90

DOVER, Minn. – Two people are hurt in a rear end collision on Interstate 90 in Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 6:30 am Tuesday, west of Dover. An eastbound semi driven by Shane Odell Warner, 44 of St. Croix, Wisconsin, ran into the back of a car driven by Gerald Richard Laurila, 71 of Rochester.

Gerald Laruila and his passenger, Ann Marie Laruila, 69 of Rochester, were taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Warner was not hurt.

The State Patrol says all parties were wearing their seat belts.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.