Rochester man's car hit by semi on I-90

DOVER, Minn. – Two people are hurt in a rear end collision on Interstate 90 in Olmsted County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 6:30 am Tuesday, west of Dover. An eastbound semi driven by Shane Odell Warner, 44 of St. Croix, Wisconsin, ran into the back of a car driven by Gerald Richard Laurila, 71 of Rochester.
Gerald Laruila and his passenger, Ann Marie Laruila, 69 of Rochester, were taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Warner was not hurt.
The State Patrol says all parties were wearing their seat belts.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
