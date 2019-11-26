Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rochester man's car hit by semi on I-90

Two injured in rear end collision.

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 12:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DOVER, Minn. – Two people are hurt in a rear end collision on Interstate 90 in Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 6:30 am Tuesday, west of Dover. An eastbound semi driven by Shane Odell Warner, 44 of St. Croix, Wisconsin, ran into the back of a car driven by Gerald Richard Laurila, 71 of Rochester.

Gerald Laruila and his passenger, Ann Marie Laruila, 69 of Rochester, were taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Warner was not hurt.

The State Patrol says all parties were wearing their seat belts.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Winter Storm Warnings Issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Looking at today's threat for winter weather

Image

City of Byron one step closer to playground

Image

New donation requirements

Image

MN-DOT preparing for snow just before Thankgiving holiday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Where and when will the snow fall?

Image

Packers start hot on the road

Image

Grand Meadow holds off AC/GE

Image

Trout stocking

Image

Osage names three to All-State roster

Community Events