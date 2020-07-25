Rochester man with long criminal history charged with federal gun crime

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester man has been indicted for a federal gun crime.

Seth Grant Huntington, 34, is accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Specifically, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Huntington was caught with a Walther PPS 9mm semiautomatic pistol on June 23 in Olmsted County.

The indictment states Huntington was previously convicted of 3rd degree assault in Waseca County in 2006, 1st degree burglary in Steele County in 2008, 5th degree drug possession in Faribault County in 2011, possession of precursors with intent to manufacture methamphetamine in Waseca County in 2015, 3rd degree drug possession in Waseca County in 2015, and 3rd degree assault in Mille Lacs County in 2018.