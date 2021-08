WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. - A 62-year-old Rochester man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday following a two-vehicle crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Edwin Wolf was seriously injured and was taken to St. Marys following a crash involving a semi.

Wolf was driving a Ford Explorer when his vehicle collided with a Freightliner, driven by Matthew Clark, 30, of Spring Valley on Highway 63 in Zumbro Township.

Clark was not injured.