WINONA COUNTY, Minn. - A 23-year-old Rochester man suffered life-threatening injuries during a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Javon Kunkel was injured in the three-vehicle crash on Highway 61.

Authorities said Kunkel was traveling southbound on Pelzer St. when he collided with two northbound vehicles.

The other two drivers, Trang Thi Le, 50, of Rochester, and Karla Winter, 45, of Winona, each suffered non-life-threatening injuries.