Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester man with history of domestic violence is going to prison

Courtney Mason Courtney Mason

Pleads to violating a no-contact order again.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 8:06 PM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 8:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of violently violating a no-contact order is going to prison.

Courtney Michael Mason, 28 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Tuesday. Police say Mason kicked his victim’s computer and a pet chinchilla cage in October 2018. He also pleaded guilty to domestic assault for an incident in May 2018.

Mason has been sentenced to two years and six months behind bars, with credit for 55 days already served. He has two previous convictions for domestic assault and another for violating a no-contact order.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 5°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Few Clouds
13° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 5°
Tracking snow, snow, and yes...more snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Heavy Snow to Impact the AM Commute

Image

Top of Iowa Conference names girl's basketball all-conference teams

Image

Rochester Going Green

Image

Golden Apple Award

Image

Lourdes girls hockey aims for state title

Image

Planting trees for a purpose

Image

Shoppers stock up on last-minute supplies

Image

'Freedom Writers' author visits students in north Iowa

Image

Minnesota Gov. proposes new budget

Image

2 UNI students killed in a crash

Community Events