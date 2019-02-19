Rochester man with history of domestic violence is going to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of violently violating a no-contact order is going to prison.

Courtney Michael Mason, 28 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Tuesday. Police say Mason kicked his victim’s computer and a pet chinchilla cage in October 2018. He also pleaded guilty to domestic assault for an incident in May 2018.

Mason has been sentenced to two years and six months behind bars, with credit for 55 days already served. He has two previous convictions for domestic assault and another for violating a no-contact order.