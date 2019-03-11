Police: Rochester man with felony warrant gives police fake name before being arrested

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man with a felony warrant who allegedly gave police a fake name has been arrested for felony drug possession.

Lawrence Davis, 41, of Rochester, is facing charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, false name to police and possession of marijuana after being found with more than a gram of methamphetamine early Monday morning.

An officer recognized Davis, who had a felony warrant, walking in the 500 block of 6th St. NW at around 12:55 a.m.

Davis was also in possession of less than a gram of marijuana and 23 tablets of Zolpidem Tartrate.