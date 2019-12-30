Clear
Rochester man with a history of violence is going to prison

Convicted for incident where two police officers were hurt.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 3:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A violent confrontation that left two police officers injured is sending a Rochester man to prison.

Phillip Grant Berg, 33 of Rochester, was sentenced Monday to seven years and 11 months behind bars, with credit for 144 days already served. Berg pleaded guilty to one count of 1st degree burglary for the incident on August 9 and four other felonies and three gross misdemeanor charges were dismissed.

Rochester police say Berg kicked in the front door and confronted an ex-girlfriend in the 1100 block of 5th Avenue NW. There was a no-contact order in place at the time.

Two people in the home held Berg there until police arrived and two officers were hurt when Berg resisted arrest.
Authorities say Berg’s record shows 12 domestic violence offenses over the past 10 years.

