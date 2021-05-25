Rochester man who was on the run after nearly killing 3-year-old girl in crash taken into custody

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man who was sentenced after nearly killing a 3-year-old girl in a traffic accident in 2019 is back in custody after being on the run.

Joshua Jacobson, 40, was sentenced on Dec. 31, 2020, but did not have to report to jail until Jan. 4. Authorities said that's when he fled before he was taken into custody recently in Ramsey County.

Authorities said he was driving under the influence on Nov. 4, 2019, when he drove through an intersection on 70th Ave. and 85th St. NE. and struck a vehicle containing the little girl. CPR was performed on the girl to save her life.

On May 20, Jacobson was located in a vehicle in Hennepin County when he fled again and got away. He was later apprehended in Ramsey County when he lost control of a vehicle he was driving and crashed.

His arrest warrants are for criminal vehicle operation and narcotics violations.