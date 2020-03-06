Clear

Rochester man who escaped from hospital pleads guilty

Police say he swallowed meth when caught the first time.

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 1:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who swallowed meth is now pleading guilty.

Storm Losee Mensch, 21 of Rochester, entered guilty pleas Friday to theft of a motor vehicle, 5th degree controlled substance crime, 5th degree drug possession, and giving a peace officer a false name.

Mensch was accused of stealing a truck on January 17 from a construction business in the 6900 block of 10th Avenue SW. When officers located the truck, they say footprints in the snow led them to Mensch. Police say Mensch swallowed some methamphetamine and was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment.

Mensch then escaped from the hospital and was finally arrested around 4:45 am on January 22 after police were called to the 800 block of 46th Avenue NW about someone ringing the doorbell of a home in the area. When officers arrived, they found Mensch and took him into custody.

His sentencing is set for May 11.

Community Events