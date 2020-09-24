Rochester man who crashed into sheriff's deputy pleads guilty

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A man who rear ended a sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to probation.

Eduardo Garcia-Gutierrez, 45 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Thursday to 3rd degree DWI and was ordered to spend two years on supervised probation.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Garcia-Gutierrez crashed into the deputy near 4th Street and 3rd Avenue SE on August 18, then drove around him. When he was arrested, authorities say Garcia-Gutierrez showed a blood alcohol level of .21, more than twice the legal limit.