Rochester man wanted for burglary taken into custody

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man wanted for second-degree burglary is in more trouble after he was located and allegedly had methamphetamine in his pocket.

Police said Andrew Olson, 33, of Rochester, was arrested Tuesday after officers spotting him in the 1600 block of Marion Rd. SE.

Olson spotted the squad car and went inside Kwik Trip before he was taken into custody.

He told police he was going to turn himself in. Officers found 11 grams of meth in his pocket and he's now facing a third-degree controlled substance charge.