Rochester man wanted for 1st-degree burglary arrested after being spotted by transport deputy

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man wanted for first-degree burglary stemming from a December incident in Stewartville was taken into custody this week after he was spotted on a skateboard.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a transport deputy spotted Collin Johnson, 39, of Rochester, Tuesday morning in the 800 block of Civic Center Dr.

Authorities said Johnson began running after the deputy approached him before he was taken into custody in the 300 block of 6th Ave. NW.

The felony warrant was due to a burglary of an occupied house in the 2100 block of Sonke Lane NW. in Stewartville when he allegedly used a sledgehammer to try to get into the house.

He was in court Wednesday and was released on an additional $1,000 bond.