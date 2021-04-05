Police: Rochester man upset about his pizza arrested after throwing slices at employees

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man upset about his pizza was arrested for assault Sunday after he allegedly threw slices through a drive-thru window.

Victor Fortner, 34, of Rochester, was arrested for assault after he became upset about a pizza he bought from Dominos.

Police said he ordered a pizza and wanted the toppings on the side, and the workers said they couldn't do that when he came to pick it up.

Fortner became upset and began to throw the slices of the pizza back into the drive-thru window before employees said he pulled a handgun and pointed it at employees. Fortner denied ever having a gun.

Officers located Fortner at the Valhalla Apartments and did not locate a gun.