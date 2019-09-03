Rochester man trying to flee police arrested after allegedly leaving meth, identification behind

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man who allegedly fled police in a vehicle and on foot was caught in part because he left methamphetamine and identification in a pouch outside his vehicle.

Police arrested Abdalla Wallin, 39, of Rochester, Sunday night after he fled police after an attempted traffic stop on Civic Center Dr. and 6th Ave. SW.

Police said Wallin fled police on Highway 52 then onto 1875 19th St. NW before fleeing on foot. Around 2.6 grams of meth was found in a pouch outside the car along with his credit cards.

He’s facing charges of fleeing in a motor vehicle, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, fleeing on foot and possession of drug paraphernalia.