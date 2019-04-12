Rochester man to stand trial over 15 pounds of marijuana

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial is set for a traffic stop where authorities say more than 15 pounds of marijuana and two guns were found.

Quran Khalifa Mashawn Bennett, 31 of Rochester, was arrested October 18, 2018. Authorities say they had been following Bennett due to his drug connections in Chicago and stopped his vehicle near the Highway 52/Interstate 90 interchange around 11:30 pm.

Bennett is pleading not guilty to possession of a firearm after being found guilty of a crime of violence, 3rd degree drug sales, and 5th degree drug sales. A trail is set for October 14.