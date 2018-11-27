Rochester man to stand trial on weapons charges

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of waving a realistic-looking BB gun in the air is going to stand trial.
Faruq Ali Omar, 24 of Rochester, is charged with threats of violence and carrying a BB gun in a public place.
Rochester police say he was waving the weapon around in the parking lot of The Quarters on September 10. Officers say the BB gun was made to look like a revolver.
Omar’s trial is due to begin on May 13, 2019.
