Rochester man to stand trial in robbery of a teenage girl

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of robbing a teenager is pleading not guilty.
Kareem Isaiah Hollins, 20 of Rochester, is charged with simple robbery. Rochester police say he stole $300 from a 16-year-ood female on January 25. Hollins allegedly gave the girl a ride home and when he asked her for gas money, she pulled out around $300. Police say Hollins grabbed the cash and pushed the girl out of his car.
A trial is set to begin on July 22.
