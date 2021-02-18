Rochester man to stand trial for shooting a dog

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of shooting the family dog in front of a small child is pleading not guilty.

Richard Taylor Jordan, 33 of Rochester, is charged with felony animal mistreatment and intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety.

He was arrested in early November 2019 after an incident in the 13000 block of Highway 52 SE. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says after the dog nipped at him, Jordan got a 12-gauge shotgun and shot the dog in the neck, killing it. Deputies say a child was five to six feet away during the shooting.

Jordan was found not competent to stand trial in March 2020 but was re-examined and ruled competent in November 2020. He entered his not guilty plea Thursday. No trial date has been set.