ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man allegedly found with heroin in his underwear is pleading not guilty.
Robert Edward Collins III, 26 of Rochester, is charged with 2nd degree sale of drugs. Authorities say he was under investigation since July 2018 and was finally arrested in September of that year when he was picked up at a Cub Foods parking lot with what law enforcement says was 11 grams of heroin packaged in his underwear.
Collins’ trial is due to begin on September 16.
Related Content
- Rochester man to stand trial for heroin in his underwear
- Rochester man arrested, found with heroin in underwear
- Rochester man found incompetent to stand trial
- Rochester man to stand trial for dealing drugs
- Rochester man to stand trial for cocaine and marijuana
- Homeless man to stand trial in attack on Rochester woman
- Rochester man to stand trial, accused of attacking his parents
- Rochester man to stand trial for fleeing law enforcement
- Rochester man to stand trial on weapons charges
- Heroin trial set in Winneshiek County
Scroll for more content...