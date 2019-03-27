Clear
Rochester man to stand trial for heroin in his underwear

Law enforcement says he was investigated for several months.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 5:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man allegedly found with heroin in his underwear is pleading not guilty.

Robert Edward Collins III, 26 of Rochester, is charged with 2nd degree sale of drugs. Authorities say he was under investigation since July 2018 and was finally arrested in September of that year when he was picked up at a Cub Foods parking lot with what law enforcement says was 11 grams of heroin packaged in his underwear.

Collins’ trial is due to begin on September 16.

