Rochester man to stand trial for gun threat to mother and son

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of pointing a handgun at a mother and her son is pleading not guilty.

Derrick Rayshon Mays, 27, is charged with 2nd degree assault, harassment, threats of violence, and possession of a firearm after a gross misdemeanor conviction.

He was arrested after Rochester police say Mays had a confrontation August 6 at Gage East Apartments. A 41-year-old woman and her 24-year-old son were in a car in the parking lot when police say Mays pulled up in another car and started swearing at the woman. Officers say her son then got out to approach Mays’ car and that’s when Mays allegedly pulled out the handgun.

Witnesses say Mays then drove away and he was arrested August 7. Police say a gun was found in his car.

Mays’ trial is set to start on February 18, 2020.