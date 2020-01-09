Clear
Rochester man to stand trial for domestic assault in May

Arrested with a bloody head wound.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 2:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested in bloody boxer shorts is pleading not guilty to domestic assault.

Todd Allyn McIntyre, 46 of Rochester, was arrested November 27, 2019, after a woman accused him of breaking through a bathroom door to attack her. The woman says she hit McIntyre in the head with a hair dryer to stop him and that’s why he was bleeding when police arrived.

McIntyre is now scheduled to stand trial starting May 26.

