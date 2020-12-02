Rochester man to stand trial for October 2019 attempted murder

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial date is set in an Olmsted County attempted murder case.

Aries Nyee Candler, 23 of Rochester, was arrested in December 2019 in connection to a shooting two months earlier.

Rochester police say Candler drove up alongside a male and female in the 1200 block of Turnberry Driver on October 29, 2019, and began shooting at them. Court documents state Candler kept shooting at the male victim as he ran away. Investigators say a total of six shots were fired and a home in the area was struck by several bullets.

Police say the shooting may have been revenge for a sexual assault allegedly committed a few days before.

Candler has pleaded not guilty to 1st degree attempted murder, two counts of drive-by shooting, two counts of 2nd degree assault, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. His trial is now scheduled to begin on February 1, 2021.