ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man charged with shooting someone four times has entered a not guilty plea.
Abdusalam Omar Hussein, 39 of Rochester, was arrested on November 3, 2019, after Rochester police say he forced his way into an apartment, shot a man four times, and then led officers on a 90 mile per hour chase.
Hussein is now scheduled to stand trial beginning May 11 on one count of 2nd degree assault. He was found competent to stand trial on January 6 after a mental evaluation.
Hussein remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $500,000 bond.
Related Content
- Rochester man to stand trial for November shooting
- Rochester man found incompetent to stand trial
- Rochester teen to stand trial for allegedly shooting two men
- Homeless man to stand trial in attack on Rochester woman
- Rochester man to stand trial for cocaine and marijuana
- Rochester man to stand trial for fleeing law enforcement
- Homeless man to stand trial for Rochester knife threat
- Rochester man to stand trial for domestic assault in May
- Rochester man to stand trial for dealing drugs
- Rochester man to stand trial, accused of attacking his parents
Scroll for more content...