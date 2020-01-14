Rochester man to stand trial for November shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man charged with shooting someone four times has entered a not guilty plea.

Abdusalam Omar Hussein, 39 of Rochester, was arrested on November 3, 2019, after Rochester police say he forced his way into an apartment, shot a man four times, and then led officers on a 90 mile per hour chase.

Hussein is now scheduled to stand trial beginning May 11 on one count of 2nd degree assault. He was found competent to stand trial on January 6 after a mental evaluation.

Hussein remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $500,000 bond.