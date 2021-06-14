Rochester man to stand trial for North Iowa catalytic converter thefts

CRESCO, Iowa – A Rochester man accused of being a catalytic converter thief in North Iowa is pleading not guilty.

Tyler Jeffrey Schacherer, 33, is charged in Howard County District Court with second-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief.

Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested Schacherer after they found him removing catalytic converters from a home outside Lime Springs on May 7. Court documents state seven converters were recovered.

Schacherer’s trial is scheduled to begin on September 29.