Rochester man to stand trial for NE Iowa chase

DECORAH, Iowa – A Rochester man accused of nearly hitting another vehicle and then leading law enforcement on a chase through northeast Iowa is pleading not guilty.

Thomas James Yennie, 42, is charged with eluding and possession of THC.

Authorities say they tried to pull Yennie over on June 9 when he crossed the center line and almost crashed into another vehicle in Winneshiek County. Yennie is accused of fleeing a traffic stop on Highway 52 and then escaping from pursuing deputies.

Law enforcement says Yennie’s vehicle was later found in a ditch. Yennie was arrested on June 10.

His trial is scheduled to begin on December 9.